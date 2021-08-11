It's another busy news week for Apple Arcade. This time around we have news for two games arriving on the service soon alongside as many games arriving on Friday. On top of that, there's plenty of updates for existing titles including the excellent Fantasian.

No release date, but coming soon

Zen Studios are promising to deliver the ultimate Pinball experience with Zen Pinball Party. It will feature tables that feature DreamWorks films, Hasbro brands and other classic tables. The film-based tables will feature the likes of Trolls, Kung-Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon.

Zookeeper World is the latest instalment in Kiterestu's puzzle series. It will see players enjoy a combination of match-3 gameplay and simulation features as they build up their zoo. They will need to satisfy the needs of both customers and the zoo's owner so they can continue to expand it and become the ultimate destination for animal lovers.

Launching Friday

Independent developers Aran Koning and Adriaan de Jongh have created wurdweb. It is a word puzzle game where players will pick a word from a list and try to connect them to existing words on the board. The aim is to keep adding words until a tile is completed. There are multiple game modes to tackle include Target, Daily, Weekly and Monthly.

Updates

First up, we have an update I'm sure many Apple Arcade subscribers have looked forward to. The second part of Mistwalker's epic RPG Fantasian will arrive this Friday. The second half of the story is more quest-driven than the first and will apparently take between 40 and 60 hours to beat. We reviewed the first half of the game when it was released earlier this year and were impressed

The latest update to LEGO Brawls will introduce Ninjago Seabound to the game. Players can tackle a new level where they'll collect amulets to take control of the powerful Wojira. You can check out the trailer for the update below.

Meanwhile, Solitaire Stories newest content drop adds two new stories for players to enjoy alongside 30 deck designs and tweaks to achievements and scoring.

If you're a fan of Clap Hanz Golf, or simply the sport in general, you will be pleased to know that there is now a new European to play. Meanwhile, Tour mode has extra ranks and three new boss characters.

Finally, EarthNight's newest update allows two players to team up in a local co-op mode. Alternatively, you can pair up with an AI-controlled partner as you run across the backs of numerous dragons.

The above games are either available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.