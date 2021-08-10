Content creators all around the world have reason to celebrate! This is because of PUBG’s NEXT STAR PROGRAM, a brand-new content creator program with a reward pool of $100 million. This program aims to set up budding content creators by providing them with a salary, exclusive access to customized training, rewards, early looks at in-game content, and anything that will help facilitate the content creator's growth.

This really is an amazing program and will definitely help newer content creators build a strong base in the gaming industry that’s currently evolving at an astronomical speed. To start off, the program will be available in the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey, before a global roll-out at a later date. A dedicated website has been created, which you can check out for more updates.

While the program is set to help newer content creators, they will first have to prove to PUBG that they are worthy of receiving the support.

The content creators will have to:

Have at least 50,000 fans or followers on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Twitch

Are hardworking and passionate about the game

Maintain their presence on social media upholding an acceptable level of quality

The partnership is a two-way street, and the creator must care about it as much as Krafton does

The exclusive training system will provide creators with top-class content creation skills and will help them gain more fans to become successful. This unique program will surely enhance and empower the global content creation community that PUBG MOBILE has built.

If you are a content creator out there who is passionate about PUBG MOBILE and want your channel to grow, then the PUBG NEXT STAR PROGRAM is your perfect opportunity. We have not seen many such programs and it is something that definitely should not be missed.

Download PUBG Mobile on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and support your favourite content creators or become one.

