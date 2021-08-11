After around a week of teasing some of the game's included in our LaunchPad #5 lineup, the first day of two days is finally here. It's been around three months since Pocket Gamer LaunchPad #4, and we've made a few changes to the formula since then. As we often do, we like to tinker here at Pocket Gamer headquarters.

This time around, there won't be any LaunchPad specific articles going live on the site over the next two days, though our usual excellent news coverage will continue. Instead, the focus for today and tomorrow is on our steams, which run from 5 pm–7 pm UK time – that's 9–11 am Pacific Time — each day on our YouTube and Twitch channels. Then, over the next week or so, we'll be highlighting some of the best reveals with their own dedicated articles for those who prefer their gaming news in readable, easy to digest chunks.

So what can you expect in today's stream? Well, the show will be hosted – as always – by James Gilmour, who will be joined by PG's editor Dann Sullivan. Together they'll take a look at numerous mobile games, including Behind the Frame, Grimm and Tonic, Please Touch The Artwork and plenty of others. We have so many wonderful games to showcase including a mixture of upcoming titles and updates to existing favourites. Whatever your gaming preferences, there's bound to be something for everyone.

If you're unable to watch the stream later today because you've got an important meeting or simply living in a time zone that would require you to wake up at silly o'clock, don't worry. Once the stream has ended, a VOD will be available immediately in all its glory on our Twitch and YouTube channels.