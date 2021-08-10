LifeAfter recently launched its annual update, the Revenant, an update that allowed players to become a half-human, half-zombie. NetEase also introduced a new Stage series called Dawn Break, which is also the name of a mysterious Revenant organization.

Comprised of seven strong Revenants, the organization is led by The Bloody Lion from the Doomsday World. Each member has a unique strength and as of today, you can fight three of them.

Night Panther

The first Revenant you can fight is Night Panther at Black Pearl Castle. While looking for Olivia, you will be led to the Black Pearl Castle, and you’ll quickly learn that Night Panther has captured Olivia and refuses to give her up. My favourite part about this battle is that Night Panther attacks using GUMMY BEARS!

The next two Revenants can be found at the Levin City Stadium.

The Vigil

The strongest warrior in Dawn Break, The Vigil is as tough as iron, and he can grow back his bones and shapeshift into any form he desires. His strength comes from his Bone Wings on his back which he uses to knock opponents away. You’ll have to look out for windows to deal damage to him.

The Snow Monkey

The Snow Monkey is adept in blade combat because of his ability to detect even the slightest changes in the environment. His motor controls beats everyone else and he’s extremely agile. His sword can be used to rush players and deals heavy AoE damage. You’ll be killed instantly if you face the transformed Snow Monkey. So, you might want to avoid that.

Remember that you’ll be facing The Vigil and The Snow Monkey both at Levin City Stadium. Depleting Vigil’s health will cause Snow Monkey to tag in and that’s going to be an epic and difficult battle. Between Vigil’s air attacks and Snow Monkey’s blade rushes, you will have to be prepared to counter everything if you wish to save Olivia, who is still in Dawn Break’s clutches.

Download LifeAfter on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store and fight Dawn Break to save Olivia.

