Golf Clash is probably one of the most popular and recognizable mobile games in the world. It has become a big hit and not just with golf fans either. The Playdemic sports game has been downloaded and received excellent ratings well over one million times.

With other golf games, it's usually you against the golf course and several other CPU-controlled players or maybe a few online opponents. Here, in Golf Clash, you are put mano a mano with another player for some epic golf duels to determine who reigns supreme on the course.

Also, there are no characters you control. It's a simple case of using your finger or thumb to flick at the ball and send it flying or rolling into the cup. If you've never teed off in Golf Clash before, don't worry. We'll tell you a few general things you should know about the hit game to get you started.