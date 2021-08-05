The Soccer Manager series is getting another edition. Soccer Manager Ltd is all set to launch its newest edition, ‘Soccer Manager 2022’. The game is already up for Pre-registration and is scheduled to launch for both Android and iOS users in October 2021.

Overview

Soccer Manager 2022 is a football management game that puts you in the shoes of a Football manager. Your job here is to pick up players from 800 clubs from 33 countries and create the top eleven.

The game lets you control all of your club's aspects, such as selecting the team, planning training sessions, developing club facilities, transfers, assigning squad numbers, deciding tactics, and more. The level of control the game offers makes it one of the best football manager games out there in the market.

When will Soccer Manager 2022 release?

Soccer Manager 2022 is now available for Pre-registration

Soccer Manager Ltd, the game publisher, has just announced that they will release Soccer Manager 2022 globally on October 1, 2021. The game will arrive for both Android and iOS devices at the same.Soccer Manager 2022 is now also available for Pre-registration on both Google Play and App Store . All the players who pre-registers and download the game within three days of its release will get exclusive in-game rewards.

Soccer Manager 2022 beta is ongoing, and here is how you can join

The developers are currently testing Soccer manager 2022. Thus they have launched a beta version of the game for selected players. If you are interested in playing the game right now, you can become a tester for the game. The details for the same can be found on the official discord server of Soccer Manager 2022.

That is all the latest update we have on Soccer Manager 2022. You can expect some tips and tricks from us once the game goes live.