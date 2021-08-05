Holy Knightwatch, Batman! DC has just announced the release of the ultimate app for fans of the Dark Knight - the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app. The first-ever Augmented Reality app that puts our beloved Caped Crusader front and center is out now on Android and iOS devices across the globe, bringing the full interactive experience for Bat-fans everywhere.

The DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition App not only features totally immersive gameplay you can basically set anywhere and play, but also a digital comic book reader about how the Knightwatch came to be. The app functions as a one-stop-shop for all things Batman, as it also has mini-games, AR filters, a collection of Batman videos, and other exclusive content.

While the app is targeted towards kids ages 6-12, we all know that kids-at-heart can still be fans of the great Bruce Wayne no matter what the age. The narrative-driven and technology-inspired game tasks you with joining Bats’ special ops team, the Knightwatch, to take down crime in Gotham’s underbelly using awesome Bat-Tech with the help of PennyOne. You’ll get insider access to the Batcomputer to fight off The Joker, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, and the whole “cowardly and superstitious lot”.

“Batman is one of our most important franchises, so bringing together the DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products teams to develop this app featuring his fan-favorite gadgets and crime fighting tech was a chance for us to give fans yet another way to engage with a favorite DC Super Hero,” says Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. “The app creates a truly unique experience that gives kids around the world a chance to immerse themselves in the DC Universe - there’s no other app like it available today.”

“The Batman mobile app showcases Batman’s innovative technology, using augmented reality like never before, and gives kids a way to unlock the mystery behind Batman’s crime-fighting gadgets,” says Kevin Morris, Vice President, Franchise Management and Marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. “Kids can now experience being a DC Super-Hero alongside Batman, and while learning and playing they can also help save Gotham City.”

If, like me, you can’t wait to use Batman’s tech and “be the night”, you can download the DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app in 13 different languages on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s COPPA compliant and a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

