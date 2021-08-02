Yostar Games’ Arknights is kicking things up a notch with the 1.5 anniversary of the game’s global release. The latest update to the strategy RPG features an intriguing new chapter to the Who Is Real side story, as well as new mechanisms and login bonuses for old and new players alike.

What makes Arknights’ latest update unique is the hand-drawn aesthetic reminiscent of ancient Chinese ink paintings. The traditional art style of the visuals lends a different kind of appeal to the game, along with the free Headhunting Permits, a themed furniture set, and new Operators.

The 1.5-anniversary event is giving away a free 10-roll headhunting permit with a rate-up for new Operators. The Lungmen Lucky Strips event lets Doctors score Orundums, while clearing stages lets players redeem the first alternate Operator Lava the Purgatory, Whisperain’s outfit “Tremble Cold'', and the “Tan-Ch’ing Court'' Furniture set. As for the new Operators, Dusk is a 6-star AoE Caster while Saga is a 6-star vanguard. Mr. Nothing is a 5-star specialist, and 5-star caster Lava the Purgatory is a free-to-claim Operator that can unleash Art Damage to enemies.

The latest update also brings with it a cool new soundtrack teaser titled Never Give Up, as produced by StayLoose and directed by independent visual artist Sihan Lin. You can take a peek at the stunning video clip embedded above.

Arknights fans can enjoy new IRL merch such as Character Pin Sets, a Roaring Flare Mouse Pad, two Acrylic Standee Sets, and special event-themed items soon, but for now, you can download the game on the App Store and on Google Play. It’s a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

