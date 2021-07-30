The Pegasus Dream Tour, the official game of the Paralympics, is set to host a virtual concert series this Sunday, 1st August. The Japanese dance and music group Tokyo Gegegay will start the Avatar GALA Party.

The group found success in 2017 with their music video, Gegegay no Kitaro, which reached over 33 million views on YouTube. But it's not just the one song they're known for; their channel boasts over 100 million views in total.

Developer JP Games hopes the event will allow fans to immerse themselves deeper in the culture of Japan by enjoying a concert within the game. The gig will be available for free, though upgrades players can purchase an A or S ticket upgrade. These will provide virtual VIP seating areas and exclusive interactions with the performers.

The timings for 1st August concert times are:

JST UTC 1 11:00 02:00 2 18:00 09:00 3 23:00 14:00

Additional Avatar Gala Party concerts will take place throughout August and September. In the lead up to their performances, each act will have a two-week RPG story play out in the game itself. The dates and artists for future concerts include:

Sunday, 22nd August – Pikotaro

Sunday, 5th September – DREAMS COME TRUE

Sunday, 19th September – J SOUL BROTHERS III from EXILE TRIBE

If you're unfamiliar with The Pegasus Dream Tour, it is the official game for the Paralympics and aims to tackle social issues. It allows players to explore the virtual Pegasus City, interact with one another and train their avatars to compete in various sports.

The Pegasus Dream Tour is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

