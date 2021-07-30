After two years, DeNA Co., Ltd. is releasing the final chapter of the Pokémon Masters League story arc in Pokémon Masters EX. The story began back in August 2019 with the launch of the game and is now coming to an end with Chapter 30, titled “The Road to Victory”.

The end will see the player’s main character go off against the evolved starter Pokémon and their pairs, Red & Charizard, Blue & Blastoise, and Leaf & Venusaur in the Pokémon Masters League Finals.

This story took place on the island of Pasio, where the bond between trainers and their Pokémon is highly valued and led to the concept of “Sync Pairs” that the game is based on. You, the main character, adventure through Pasio meeting trainers from throughout the Pokémon World to battle them and earn the five Pokémon Masters League badges, which are Tranquility, Freedom, Patience, Harmony, and Pride so that you get a chance to compete in the Pokémon Masters League.

The entire story can be played in single-player mode while some parts allow co-op as well. The league’s founder and the creator of Pasio, Lear and his Pokémon partner Hoopa, are now available to add to your team. They are a Psychic-type Sync Pair and boasts the move Hyperspace Hole, an unmissable attack.

Lear also has two main associates. They are Rachel & Umbreon, a Normal and Dark-type Sync Pair that is useful for restoring HP and Sawyer & Honchkrow, a Dark-type Sync Pair with passive skills that increase defense and sp. def stats. All three original characters can be added to your team through the Triple Feature Poké Fair Scout, available from now until August 12th at 10:59 pm PT.

A solo event called “Lear Takes the Lead” will also run between now and August 12th at 10:59 pm PT. You must have finished Chapter 1 of the story to participate. Through the event, you can earn 5-Star Power-Ups and 5-Star Scout Tickets while you watch Lear try to get Lisia back to a concert that Hoopa teleported her away from.

Pokémon Masters EX launched with 18 chapters for players to play and new chapters were added through regular updates. This will not be the end either. The Pokémon Masters League story may have concluded however the game will still receive future updates.

Win the Pokémon Masters League by downloading Pokémon Masters EX for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

