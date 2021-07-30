Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds is one of the most anticipated mobile RPG titles. Undoubtedly then, many people are looking for as many details as they can, so we've created this article, which tells you the facts about the game prior to its upcoming global release on app markets.

In the previous month, Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds was released in a few regions including Japan, Korea and Taiwan. The release was exclusive to the regions although players could access it by using a VPN.

While announcing the information for the regional release, the developers had also shared some exclusive statements about the full-fledged, global release for Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds. Now let’s take a look at the information we have gathered.

What is Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds?

When is the official global release date of Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds?

Is it free-to-play?

Is it pay to win?

Can we play Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on an emulator?

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is an anime based MMORPG, published by Netmarble. The story of the game is based on the popular anime penned by Level-5. The game is set in a fairy-tale-like world, full of adventurous journeys where you are trying to save the world.According to the announcement, Netmarble has planned to push out the game globally during the first half of 2022. However, there is no exact date for the release at the moment. Apart from the global release, the game has soft-launched in China, Taiwan and Korea for iOS devices only.As such, like the other Ni No Kuni mobile titles, Cross Worlds is completely free-to-play. As such, it will have microtransaction features that will allow the players to make IAPs.As the game isn’t out yet and is scheduled to release almost after a year from now, it is a tough question for us to answer whether the game will be a pay to win or not. Like we mentioned above, the game will include microtransactions, so there might be a chance it turns out to be a pay to win.With all the information we have, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is compatible with emulators including BlueStacks and LD Player. As the game is currently available in selected regions, you can try running the game in the emulator if you reside in one of those regions.

After the game makes a full-fledged release it will be a lot easier to play on these emulators. You can also take a look at the table below that states the minimum requirements to run an emulator.

Minimum Recommended OS Win 7 above Win 10 HDD 5GB 10GB RAM 4GB 8GB Processor Intel/AMD Intel/AMD

What are the classes in Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds?

How to download Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds?