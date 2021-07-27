Welcome to Pocket Gamer's detailed Genshin Impact Ganyu guide! Ganyu is the secretary at the Yuehai Pavilion to Liyue Qixing, and is a half-qilin, or goat. She is a vegetarian and a hard worker, always looking to help serve humanity in the best way possible. Ganyu is a hard worker and is always willing to work overtime, but she still finds herself forgetful and is very sensitive about her horns.

In the Ganyu guide below you will find the following features:

Ganyu Character Appearance

Ganyu Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon

Cryo / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Bow

How to get Ganyu

Genshin Impact Ganyu Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

Ganyu has several AoE Skills

She can support other characters with Bonus Cryo DMG on top of their attacks

Ganyu’s CRIT DMG is rather high

Weaknesses

Charging her attacks takes a while.

She has a relatively low base HP

You’re going to want to up her Constellation to at least level 1 for basic support abilities

Best Build for Ganyu in Genshin Impact

Ganyu - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Wanderer’s Troupe

ATK% / Cryo DMG / CRIT DMG

Set Bonuses:

(2) Elemental Mastery +80

(4) Increases Charged Attack DMG by 35% if the character uses a Catalyst or Bow.

Amos’ Bow

Base Attack: 46

46 Rating: 5*

5* Bonus Effect: ATK 10.8%

Skill: Strong-Willed Increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 12%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG increases by 8% every 0.1s for up to 5 times.

How to Obtain: Gacha

In Genshin Impact , Ganyu is a Cryo Bow user who is different than most Bow users, in that her Charged Shot can do AoE damage. Not only does this set up for massive damage, but with her Frostflake Arrow, she can increase her damage significantly for herself and other party members by debuffing enemies and reducing their Cryo resistance.Ganyu is not currently featured in the Standard Banner. When using Ganyu as a DPS, you’re going to want a weapon that increases her Charged AoE DMG, like the Amos’ Bow. Pairing this with the Wanderer’s Troupe artifact set will amplify your Charged attack and the explosion after.They drop from farming: Electro Hypostasis, Anemo Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Geo Hypostasis, Oceanid, and Pyro Regisvine.

Best Party Members to match Ganyu with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

In Genshin Impact, Ganyu is a good mid-range character who excels with damage from her Cryo abilities. You can use Mona to control groups of enemies and cause them to freeze when combined with Ganyu’s Cryo. Bennett is a great Healer who can also provide a decent amount of DMG himself. To round it off, use Zhongli to provide Support and keep Ganyu out on the field since she has a lower HP than most.Ganyu will provide the primary damage in this team, while Kaeya can resonate with her element for additional boosts. Barbara is always a great healer and can offer buffs. Fischl ’s skill will stay out on the field to deal bonus damage even when she isn’t.

Talents / Skills / Passive

Liutian Archery - Normal Attack

Charged Attack: Perform a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, an icy aura will accumulate on the arrowhead before the arrow is fired. It has different effects based on how long the energy has been charged:

Charge Level 1: Fires off an icy arrow that deals Cryo DMG.

Charge Level 2: Fires off a Frostflake Arrow blooms after hitting its targets, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

Plunging Attack: Fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 31.7%

2-Hit DMG 35.6%

3-Hit DMG 45.55%

4-Hit DMG 45.55%

5-Hit DMG 48.2%

6-Hit DMG 57.6%

Aimed Shot - 43.9%

- 43.9% Aimed Shot Charge Level 1 - 124%

- 124% Frostflake Arrow DMG - 128%

- 128% Frostflake Arrow Bloom DMG - 218%

- 218% Plunge DMG - 56.8%

- 56.8% Low/High Plunge DMG - 114%/142%

Perform up to 6 consecutive shots with a bow.

Trail of the Qilin - Elemental Skill

Ice Lotus

Leaving a single Ice Lotus behind, Ganyu dashes backward, shunning all impurity and dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

Continuously taunts surrounding opponents, attracting them to attack it.

Endurance scales are based on Ganyu's Max HP.

Blooms profusely when destroyed or once its duration ends, dealing AoE Cryo DMG.

Inherited HP - 120%

- 120% Skill DMG - 132%

- 132% Duration - 6s

- 6s CD 10s

Celestial Shower - Elemental Burst

Skill Attributes

Ice Shard DMG 70%

70% Duration - 15s

- 15s CD - 15s

- 15s Energy Cost - 60

Coalesces atmospheric frost and snow to summon a Sacred Cryo Pearl that exorcises evil. During its ability duration, the Sacred Cryo Pearl will continuously rain down shards of ice, striking opponents within an AoE dealing Cryo DMG.

Undivided Heart - 1st Ascension Passive

Harmony between Heaven and Earth - 4th Ascension Passive

Preserved for the Hunt - Unlocked Automatically

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Whopperflowers):

Whopperflower Nectar

Shimmering Nectar

Energy Nectar

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Diligence

Guide to Diligence

Philosophies of Diligence

After firing a Frostflake Arrow, the CRIT Rate of subsequent Frostflake Arrows and their resulting bloom effects is increased by 20% for 5s.Celestial Shower grants a 20% Cryo DMG Bonus to active party members in the AOERefunds 15% of the ores used when crafting Bow-type weapons.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Childe Challenge):

Shadow of the Warrior

Constellations

Dew-Drinker

The Auspicious

Cloud-Strider

Westward Sojourn

The Merciful

The Clement

Genshin Impact Ganyu Ascensions costs

Phase 1

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Qingxin ×3

Shivada Jade Sliver ×1

Whooperflower Nectar ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Qingxin ×10

Shivada Jade Fragment ×3

Whooperflower Nectar ×15

Hoarfrost Core ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Qingxin ×20

Shivada Jade Fragment ×6

Shimmering Nectar ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Qingxin ×20

Shivada Jade Chunk ×3

Shimmering Nectar ×18

Hoarfrost Core ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Qingxin ×45

Shivada Jade Chunk ×6

Energy Nectar ×12

Hoarfrost Core ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Qingxin ×60

Shivada Jade Gemstone ×6

Energy Nectar ×24

Hoarfrost Core ×20

Taking DMG from a Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow or Frostflake Arrow Bloom decreases opponents' Cryo RES by 15% for 6 s. A hit regenerates 2 Energy for Ganyu. This effect can only occur once per Charge Level 2 Frostflake Arrow, regardless if Frostlake Arrow itself or its Bloom hit the target.Trail of the Qilin gains 1 additional charge.Increases the Level of Celestial Shower by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Opponents standing within the AoE of Celestial Shower take increased DMG. This effect strengthens over time. Increased DMG taken begins at 5% and increases by 5% every 3s, up to a maximum of 25%.The effect lingers for 3s after the opponent leaves the AoE.Increases the Level of Trail of the Qilin by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.Using Trail of the Qilin causes the next Frostflake Arrow shot within 30s to not require charging.

Base Stats

At Level 1, Ganyu starts with 763 HP, 26 ATK, and 49 DEF.

Ganyu guide - Wishes / Availability

Ganyu was featured in the Event Wish “Adrift in the Harbor” from January 12th, 2021 to February 2nd, 2021. She is not currently available in the Standard Banner.

