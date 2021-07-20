Welcome to Pocket Gamers' detailed Genshin Impact Kazuha guide! Kazuha is a wandering samurai from Inazuma who has an interesting association with rainstorms. It’s said that he knows when it’s expected to fall, and he is able to take refuge before it hits.

There is a storm coming that even Kazuha will be unable to avoid, which will reveal his fate as if it were by destiny. He uses his sword to control the Anemo element, and this allows him to lift himself and his enemies high into the air. One of his talents allows you to sprint further by consuming less stamina.

Kazuha Character Appearance

Kazuha Element / Tier / Rarity / Weapon guide

Anemo / S Tier / 5* Rarity / Sword

How to get Kazuha

Genshin Impact Kazuha Combat Info (Strengths and Weaknesses)

Strengths

In Genshin Impact Kazuha is a fast samurai and can run even further due to his talent, Cloud Strider, which reduces stamina consumption.

Kazuha's Burst attack, Kazuha Slash hits many enemies with an AoE whirlwind that causes Anemo DMG.

His skill can pull objects and enemies towards him, which gives great crowd control.

Weaknesses

Kazuha's needs multiple elements to create Swirl reactions

While his burst pull is good, it’s not as good as Venti’s

Best Build for Kazuha

Genshin Impact Kazuha - Best Artifacts and Weapons

Viridescent Venerer

Elemental Mastery / Elemental Mastery / Elemental Mastery

Set Bonuses:

(2) Gain a %15 Anemo DMG Bonus

(4) Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s.

Kazuha has great support capabilities and can be used as a sub-DPS character on your team. His strong Anemo attacks use the wind to tear enemies apart and give great opportunities to manage large crowds of enemies.Kazuha is featured in the upcoming banner, Leaves in the Wind, as a limited 5-star character. He is not featured in the Standard Banner.Pair Kazuha with the Freedom-Sworn weapon and Viridescent Venerer artifact. This combination will turn Kazuha into a powerful Anemo DPS machine that can provide additional Elemental Mastery DMG with Swirl reactions.

How to Obtain: Valley of Remembrance Domain rewards

Freedom-Sworn

Rating: 5*

Bonus Effect: Elemental Mastery + 43

Skill: Revolutionary Chorale

46

A part of the Millennial Movement that wanders amidst the winds. Increases DMG by 10%. When the character wielding this weapon triggers Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field.

When you possess 2 Sigils of Rebellion, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance for 12s. Millennial Movement: Song of Resistance increases Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG by 16% and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Rebellion for 20s. Of the many effects of the Millennial Movement, buffs of the same type will not stack.

How to Obtain: Gacha pull (Epitome Invocation)

Best Party Members to match Kazuha with in Genshin Impact

Premium (Gacha) Team

F2P Team

Talents / Skills / Passive

Garyuu Bladework - Normal Attack

Charged: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes

Plunge Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. If this Plunging Attack is triggered by Chihayaburu, it will be converted to Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan

Skill Attributes:

1-Hit DMG 45%

2-Hit DMG 45.2%

3-Hit DMG 25.8 + 31%

4-Hit DMG 60.7%

5-Hit DMG 25.4 x 3%

Charged Attack DMG

In Genshin Impact, Kazuha is a great choice to use as a sub-DPS, using his Anemo to debuff and his plunge attack to do high crit damage. Using Hu Tao’s skills to deliver maximum reactions from Xingqiu’s Hydro attacks, amplified even more with Kazuha’s ability to help with crowd control. Bennett is a great healer to round off this team, and also helps deliver damage.Use him as your primary DPS, as his plunging attacks offer great crowd control and damage. Kaeya can be used to spread Cryo and help with delivering damage. Lisa is a great helper with her Burst that can spread Electro on the field and can also cause Superconduct for more damage. Barbara is always a great healer and her Hydro can help cause additional reactions.Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

43 + 74.6%

Charged Attack Stamina Cost

20

Plunge DMG

81.8%

Low/High Plunge DMG

164% / 204%

Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan

When Plunging Attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayaburu, Plunging Attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG and will create a small wind tunnel via a secret blade technique that pulls in nearby objects and opponents.

Chihayaburu - Elemental Skill

Tap: Can be used mid-air.

Hold: Charges up before unleashing greater Anemo DMG over a larger AoE than Tap Mode.

Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan

Unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha's current position before launching the opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo DMG and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing wind current. Within 10s of being in mid-air due to the effects of Chihayaburu and if maintaining a mid-air state, Kazuha can unleash a particularly powerful Plunging Attack known as Midare Ranzan.

When a Plunging Attack is performed using the effects of the Elemental Skill Chihayaburu, Plunging Attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG. On landing, Kazuha creates a small wind tunnel via a secret blade technique that pulls in nearby objects and opponents. Midare Ranzan's DMG is considered Plunging Attack DMG.

Skill Attributes:

Press Skill DMG - 192%

192% Press CD - 6s

6s Hold Skill DMG - 261%

261% CD (hold) - 9s

Kazuha Slash - Elemental Burst

Elemental Absorption

The signature technique of Kazuha's self-styled bladework — a single slash that strikes with the force of the first winds of autumn, dealing AoE Anemo DMG. The blade's passage will leave behind a field named "Autumn Whirlwind" that periodically deals AoE Anemo DMG to opponents within its range.

If Autumn Whirlwind comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro, it will deal with additional elemental DMG of that type. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use.

Skill Attributes

Slashing DMG - 262%

262% DoT - 120%

120% Additional Elemental DMG - 36%

36% Duration - 8.0s

8.0s CD - 15s

15s Energy Cost - 60

Soumon Swordsmanship - 1st Ascension Passive

Poetics of Fuubutsu - 4th Ascension Passive

Cloud Strider - Utility Passive

Talent Leveling Materials

Gained from Enemy Drops (Treasure Hoarders):

Treasure Hoarder Insignia

Silver Raven Insignia

Golden Raven Insignia

Acquired from Domains (Tuesday/Friday/Sunday):

Teachings of Diligence

Guide to Diligence

Philosophies of Diligence

If Chihayaburu comes into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro when cast, Chihayaburu will absorb that element and if Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan is used before the effect expires, it will deal an additional 200% ATK of the absorbed elemental type as DMG. This will be considered Plunging Attack DMG. Elemental Absorption may only occur once per use of Chihayaburu.Upon triggering a Swirl reaction, Kaedehara Kazuha will grant teammates a 0.04% Elemental DMG Bonus to their corresponding Element for every point of Elemental Mastery he has for 8s. Bonuses for different elements obtained through this method can co-exist.Decreases sprinting Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Obtained after defeating Bosses (Azhdaha Challenge):

Constellations

Scarlet Hills

Gilded ScaleDecreases Chihayaburu's CD by 10%.

Using Kazuha Slash resets the CD of Chihayaburu.

Yamaarashi Tailwind

The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha Slash has the following effects:

- Increases Kaedehara Kazuha's own Elemental Mastery by 200.

- Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200.

The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this constellation do not stack.

Maple Monogatari

Increases the Level of Chihayaburu by 3.

Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Oozora Genpou

When Kaedehara Kazuha's Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects:

- Pressing or Holding Chihayaburu regenerates 3 or 4 Energy for Kaedehara Kazuha, respectively.

- When gliding, Kaedehara Kazuha regenerates 2 Energy per second.

Wisdom of Bansei

Crimson Momiji

Ascensions costs

Lv.20→Lv.40

Mora Cost: 20,000

Sea Ganoderma ×3

Vayuda Turquoise Sliver ×1

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×3

Phase 2

Lv.40→Lv.50

Sea Ganoderma ×10

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×3

Treasure Hoarder Insignia ×15

Marionette Core ×2

Phase 3

Lv.50→Lv.60

Mora Cost: 60,000

Sea Ganoderma ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Fragment ×6

Silver Raven Insignia ×12

Marionette Core ×4

Phase 4

Lv.60→Lv.70

Mora Cost: 80,000

Sea Ganoderma ×20

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×3

Silver Raven Insignia ×18

Marionette Core ×8

Phase 5

Lv.70→Lv.80

Mora Cost: 100,000

Sea Ganoderma ×45

Vayuda Turquoise Chunk ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×12

Marionette Core ×12

Phase 6 (MAX)

Lv.80→Lv.90

Mora Cost: 120,000

Sea Ganoderma ×60

Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone ×6

Golden Raven Insignia ×24

Marionette Core ×20

Increases the level of Kazuha Slash by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.After using Chihayaburu of Kazuha Slash, Kaedehara Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for 5s. Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by Kaedehara Kazuha's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack by 0.2%

Base Stats

Wishes / Availability

At Level 1, Kazuha starts with 1,039 HP, 23 ATK, and 63 DEF.Kazuha is featured in the Leaves of the Wind event. This banner was released June 29th, 2021, and will end July 20th, 2021.

