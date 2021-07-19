Netmarble’s popular action brawler on mobile has just announced the latest collab event for

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, and this time, the ladies of Dead or Alive 6 are joining in on all the action. The crossover event arrives as a celebration of the game’s third anniversary, and fans can now pre-register to receive a special coupon when the update launches on July 29th.

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is rewarding eager fans with 3,000 Rubies at launch when they sign-up for the pre-registration on the official website. Once the update is released, players will be able to collect Marie Rose, Kasumi, Honoka, and Nyotengu. Apart from earning these characters from in-game missions, players can also add “swimsuit version” skins to their roster, which includes Angel of Paradise Honoka, Angel of Paradise Kasumi, Angel of Paradise Marie Rose, and Angel of Paradise Nyotengu.

If you’re not familiar with the fast-paced fighting RPG, it’s an action brawler where you fight through hordes of enemies in stunning animation using all of KOF’s classic fighters from the long-running franchise. There are more than 130 fighters to collect, so every battle with a different character is sure to be a blast. During the Dead or Alive collab, you can experience a brand new story as well as challenge a new collab dungeon for tons of rewards.

The King of Fighters ALLSTAR is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can join the community of fans over on the game’s official Facebook page to stay updated on the latest developments.

Looking for more action on your mobile device to feed the adrenaline junkie in you? Why not have a look at our list of the top 25 best action games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)?

Want more? Check out our 18 other The King of Fighters ALLSTAR news stories!