Are you seeking the latest Punishing: Gray Raven gift codes? Then look no further, because we've got all the latest gift codes listed below, as well as how to redeem them. We're constantly updating this list, so make sure to check it often if you want to stay up-to-date with the latest promo codes released.

In the stunning world within Punishing: Gray Raven, you have the ability to team up 3 Constructs (a.k.a. characters) into a squad and freely swap between them depending on what enemies you're battling. In a way, that aspect is fairly similar to another major game (you might even know it before I mention the name) - Genshin Impact.

But it's not all that simple. With its global launch, PGR also gathered a lot of players interested in trying out this amazing RPG for themselves. And here we are, sharing all the latest in-game gift codes so you can also enjoy some free constructs and resources!

All active Punishing: Gray Raven gift codes

At the moment, there are no gift codes for the Global version. We'll keep you updated though, so make sure to check back regularly!

You can use the following codes for the Taiwan server:

GR777

aitecteb

How to redeem Punishing: Gray Raven gift codes?

Step 1 : Complete the tutorial and head on to the main (home) screen in the game

Step 2 : Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen

Step 3: On the bottom right side of the screen you will see a box where you can input your code Type the gift code there, and then redeem it

In order to redeem these codes, simply follow the steps below. It should be the same for both iOS and Android users, but if anything changes, do let us know!

That's it! Simple enough, right?

When it comes to the active Gray Raven gift codes, however, things are a little bit different. In the Global version, we don't actually have any valid codes yet. We do for the Taiwan version, so if you're playing over there, make sure to give the above codes a shot.

How to get more PGR gift codes?

To get more Gray Raven's gift codes, you can try to follow the game's official Facebook page or Twitter . All the major updates are typically announced there, so you can add these to your daily follow accounts! Or, you could just bookmark this page as we are going to update it regularly!

