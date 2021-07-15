In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Senna guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in Senna's guide below:

Senna's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Senna, The Redeemer is an amazing Wild Rift champion that can be played in a couple of different roles - she can be a support, or she can be a marksman. The skillset in her possession is one that scales exceptionally well into the late game, so no matter what you'll choose to play as you can still be extremely relevant.

If you like scaling champions, by all means, make sure to play Senna at least once. Her kit has been cleverly adapted to Wild Rift, so it won't take you 30+ minutes to reach the peak. Now when it comes to her auto-attacks, they take a while to charge - she's not like your typical Marksman, who can scale off well with Attack Speed. Instead, she's similar to Jhin in a way, except she gains range and damage (quite a bit of it).

League of Legends: Wild Rift Senna skills

Absolution (Passive)

When units die near Senna, their souls are periodically trapped by the Black Mist. Senna can attack these souls to free them, absorbing the Mist that held them in death. Mist fuels her Relic Cannon's power with increased Attack Damage, Attack Range, and Critical Strike Chance. Attacks from Senna's Relic Cannon take longer to fire, deals bonus damage, and briefly grant her a portion of her target's Movement Speed.

Piercing Darkness (Skill 1)

Piercing Darkness’s cast range matches Senna’s attack range and its cast time is improved with Attack Speed. It can target anything and applies on-hit effects to enemy champions.

Last Embrace (Skill 2)

Senna sends forth a wave of Black Mist. If it hits an enemy it latches onto them hungrily, rooting them and everything nearby after a brief delay.

Curse of the Black Mist (Skill 3)

Senna draws the Mist she has stored in her weapon into a storm around her, embracing darkness and becoming a wraith within. Allies who enter the area are camouflaged and also appear as wraiths as the Mist shrouds them. Wraiths gain increased movement speed, are unselectable, and hide their identities.

Dawning Shadow (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Senna calls upon the relic stones of fallen Sentinels, splitting her relic cannon into a holy array of shadow and light. She then fires a global beam that shields allies from harm, while damaging enemies caught in the centre.

How to combo as Senna

Use Skill 1 on your allies to heal them back for some HP and deal damage to the enemies at the same time

Combo Skill 2 with other crowd control skills from your team to keep the enemies at bay for longer.

Senna's Skill 4 (ultimate) deals no damage to monsters - it only deals damage to the enemies caught in the middle, but shields everybody on her team it pierces through. So, don't try to steal objectives with her ult as you would with Jinx's rocket. It won't work.

Use Skill 3 to help your allies escape or to bring them into a teamfight and take the enemies by surprise.

Most of Senna's skills are situational. She will rely mainly on auto-attacks and Skill 1 for damage and that's about it. Here's how you can be more effective using her skills:

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Senna, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 2, and finally Skill 3.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Exhaust: Exhausts target enemy champion, reducing their movement speed by 20% and their damage dealt by 40% for 2.5 seconds.

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Senna - The best runes

Wild Rift Senna - The best items

Boots

orwill be your main base for the boots, and for the Enchant you want eitherEnchant to remove all crowd controls or

