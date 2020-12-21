Updated: December 22, 2020

The next champion on the list is Jhin, the Virtuoso. A heavy-hitting Attack Damage carry slightly different than the rest. How different, you may wonder? Well, compared to other Marksmen, Jhin's hand cannon, Whisper, fires at a fixed rate and can carry only four bullets before it reloads. That means you should pay attention before you engage because you really don't want to run out of bullets in the middle of the fight.

But you know who else needs to pay attention? Your opponents - and that's because Jhin's final (4th) bullet will always critically strike and deal bonus damage. Whenever Jhin crits, he gets inspired with a short burst of movement speed. Now that short burst of movement speed might not sound like much, but it is actually very important since you can use it to reposition yourself in a team fight, chase an opponent, or try to escape. Since positioning is one of the most important aspects of Jhin's playstyle, you want to take full advantage of it.

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Jhin guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. This is what you will find in the Jhin guide below:

- Jhin's skills

- Skill combos

- Skill level-up order

- Summoner spells

- Runes

- Items

League of Legends: Wild Rift Jhin's skills:

Whisper (Passive)

Jhin's hand cannon, Whisper, is a precise instrument designed to deal superior damage. It fires at a fixed rate and carries only four shots. Jhin imbues the final bullet with dark magics to critically strike and deal bonus execute damage. Whenever Whisper crits, it inspires Jhin with a burst of movement speed.

Dancing Grenade (Skill 1)

Jhin launches a magical cartridge at an enemy. It can hit up to four targets and gains damage each time it kills.

Deadly Flourish (Skill 2)

Jhin fires a single shot with incredible range. It pierces through minions and monsters, but stops on the first champion hit. If the target was recently struck by Jhin's allies, lotus traps, or damaged by Jhin, they are rooted.

Captive Audience (Skill 3)

Jhin places an invisible lotus trap that blooms when walked over. It slows nearby enemies before dealing damage with an explosion of serrated petals. When Jhin kills an enemy champion, a lotus trap will bloom near where they were killed.

Curtain Call (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Jhin channels, transforming Whisper into a shoulder-mounted mega-cannon. It is able to fire 4 super shots at extreme range that pierce through minions and monsters but stop on the first champion impacted. Whisper cripples enemies hit, which slows them and deals execute damage. The 4th shot is perfectly crafted, epically powerful, and guaranteed to critically strike.

How to combo as Jhin:

- Use the traps (Skill 3)

There are many things to cover, but I'll start by mentioning a few tips that should help you better understand his kit. Also, there's no specific combo, just keep track of the bullets.

Traps can be used in a few different ways. Place them in a bush to get vision of enemy champions, track the enemy jungler, or throw them in the middle of a teamfight to slow your opponents by 45%. You can also use them defensively as you are trying to escape the enemies, by placing them along the path that you want to take, in front of you.

For instance, the entrance to the jungle from the Baron pit is very narrow. If you leave a trap there as you are pathing towards your base it's very likely to slow the enemy champions (that are chasing you) so you can back away safely.

- Keep track of the bullets

You should know that if Jhin doesn't attack or use an ability for 10s he will instantly reload all the bullets. But if you use an ability, Jhin will hold onto whatever number of bullets he has in the caliber.

However, keep in mind: when you run out of bullets, it will take Jhin 2.5s to reload. During that time he will be unable to auto-attack but he will still be able to cast his abilities.

As a result, t's important to hold onto some of your abilities (i.e Skill 1, Skill 2) during those 2.5s of reloading, otherwise, you will have no way of doing damage.

Another thing worth mentioning is that you never want to start your skill rotation by using your Skill 2 because you won't have the ability to root your enemies for 1s when the opportunity arises.

In what order to level up the skills?

For Jhin, you want to max out his Skill 1 first, since that's his second most important damage ability, then skill 2, and lastly Skill 3.

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 2, and lastly on Skill 3. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells for Jhin:

The best runes for Jhin:

The best items for Jhin:

: Restores 80-360 Health and grants 30% bonus Movement Speed for 1 second to you and the most wounded nearby ally champion. Healing is halved for champions recently affected by Heal.: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

If you want to have more lifesteal, then you could replace Mortal Reminder with Bloodthirster, and in that case, you could also skip the Hunter - Vampirism rune, and go for Gathering Storm for more AD scaling.

Boots:

Gluttonous Stasis is the boot you want in case the enemy has a lot of all-ins or assassins like Zed or Akali, who can pretty much one-shot Jhin.

is the usual choice since it helps you dispel any kind of crowd-control.

