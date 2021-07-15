In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Lucian guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from his skills and how to allocate them to his build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Lucian guide below:

Lucian's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

Lucian, The Purifier is a powerful marksman who has quite a bit of mobility and burst damage. He can shoot additional auto-attacks from his passive, and while he has a relatively short range, he's still able to keep up with most of the long-ranged ADCs, such as Ashe and Varus.

Lucian is mostly known in the game's lore to be a vengeful person, seeking to take revenge on Thresh for sealing up his partner, Senna, in the Shadow Realm. However, after some more eventful stories (everything lore-related pretty much), Senna has managed to escape and thus she's gained her rightful place in the world of Runeterra.

If you would like to examine if Lucian is currently in meta, take a look at our LoL: Wild Rift Tier List!

But lore and stories aside, Lucian is a super powerful champion that can be played in Mid Lane and Dragon Lane successfully, even at a professional level.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Lucian skills

Lightslinger (Passive)

Whenever Lucian uses an ability, his next attack becomes a double-shot.

Piercing Light (Skill 1)

Lucian shoots a bolt of piercing light through a target.

Ardent Blaze (Skill 2)

Lucian shoots a missile that explodes in a star shape, marking and briefly revealing enemies. Lucian gains Movement Speed for attacking marked enemies.

Relentless Pursuit (Skill 3)

Lucian quickly dashes a short distance. Lightslinger attacks reduce Relentless Pursuit's cooldown.

The Culling (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Lucian unleashes a torrent of shots from his weapons.

How to combo as Lucian

- Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 3 -> Auto-attack

Lucian has a few very basic combos, but we'll list some of the most common play tips that will help your laning phase and trading improve.

This is a great trading combo for the laning phase. You will be able to proc your passive twice while keeping on your opponent's tail.

- Try to cast an auto-attack after every skill in order to proc the double-AA passive

This is something that will not only help with your clear speed but also your damage output.

- Use Skill 3 and then quickly target an enemy player to direct your passive auto-attacks in that direction

That's going to require a little bit of practice, but by all means, is doable.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Lucian, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

Wild RIft Lucian - The best runes

Wild Rift Lucian - The best items

Boots

Gluttonous Greaves will be your main choice of boots (99% of the time), and in terms of Enchant you want to go for Quicksilver or Stasis.

