Updated: July 27, 2021

In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Miss Fortune guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Miss Fortune guide below:

With good looks and deadly shots, Miss Fortune is the next champion that we'll check out in our Wild Rift champion guides series. Miss Fortune is a dual-pistol-wielding marksman who features strong attacks, quite a bit of mobility, crowd control, as well as a powerful ultimate that can shred through any enemy (or enemies) that are unfortunate enough to get caught in the middle.

Miss Fortune has been and will probably continue to be a strong pick from multiple perspectives. Her kit allows her to be played both AP and AD, but we are going to focus on the typical AD-marksman build because that's how she will do best in Wild Rift (for now).

Once they will add Mythic items and the like, we could also go through an AP build for her, but in the meantime, you can rest assured, she is a great AD champion.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Miss Fortune skills

Love Tap (Passive)

Miss Fortune deals bonus physical damage whenever she basic attacks a new target.

Double Up (Skill 1)

Miss Fortune fires a bullet, damaging an enemy and critically striking a target behind them. Applies on-hit effects.

Strut (Skill 2)

Miss Fortune passively gains Movement Speed when not attacked. This ability can be activated to grant bonus Attack Speed for a short duration. While it's on cooldown, Love Taps reduce the remaining cooldown of Strut.

Make it Rain (Skill 3)

Miss Fortune reveals an area with a flurry of bullets, dealing waves of damage to opponents and slowing them.

Bullet Time (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Miss Fortune channels a barrage of bullets into a cone in front of her, dealing large amounts of damage to enemies. Each wave of Bullet Time can critically strike

How to combo as Miss Fortune

You can cancel your ultimate by using another skill or moving.

Use Skill 3 to slow down enemies that are trying to escape - it will allow you to catch up with them.

You can use Skill 3 to poke enemies underneath their tower or to help you wave clear.

Don't forget that her Skill 1 will bounce once (into a cone shape), off the first enemy it hits. It will target the enemy closest to it, and it will always be a crit.

Try to attack different enemies to proc her passive - basically if you keep switching between two targets you will deal more damage the first time you attack them (she deals bonus damage whenever she attacks a new target). You can easily tell if they have the mark because it will appear next to them.

Use your Skill 2 when hitting towers to increase attack speed, thus inflicting more damage in a shorter period of time.

Miss Fortune doesn't exactly have a combo, since her skills are mostly situational. Of course, you can use her Skill 2 to reset auto-attacks, but apart from that, there's nothing else that would fall into the combo category. However, there are a few things to consider when playing her:

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 3

Level 3: Skill 2

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

Miss Fortune should always have her Skill 1 maxed first, then Skill 2, and finally then Skill 3.

Keep leveling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate). Additionally, you could go for Skill 2 as your second skill and Skill 3 last, but it's

The best summoner spells

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Miss Fortune - The best runes

Wild Rift Miss Fortune - The best items

Boots

Gluttonous Quicksilver is the best one for Miss Fortune since it can dispel any crowd control inflicted upon her.

Gluttonous Stasis is an alternative in case there is a Zed or some deadly opponents that pose a real one-shot threat to Miss Fortune.

Restores 80-360 Health and grants 30% bonus Movement Speed for 1 second to you and the most wounded nearby ally champion. Healing is halved for champions recently affected by Heal

