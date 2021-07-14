GrandChase, KOG games’ mobile RPG with over 100 heroes to collect, has just released its newest hero, Harpe. The sword-wielding Mage character uses Wraith Reaper to enforce the will of MyungHwarin with sustained AOE magic, dealing devastating blows through the Flowerflies he summons. These deadly summons hone in on targets and explode on impact.

The newest SR Hero comes as a reward for GrandChase’s ongoing pre-registration event. His magic swordsmanship lets him apply the training he picked up from life and the afterlife. He not only dishes out powerful magic offensives to bombard enemies with heavy firepower, but he also helps to increase the party’s overall damage. As he generates more Flowerflies, he also mitigates damage from foes. The character also comes with the Soul Imprint upgrade system.

Along with Harpe’s arrival comes tons of awesome in-game events for players as well, including a login bonus to receive Soul Essences for important Soul Imprint upgrades. To top it all off, playing the game with Harpe in your party lets you earn double rewards in Adventure Dungeons. This will also help you score exclusive materials to boost Harpe’s power.

For all Chasers who already signed up for the pre-registration event, you can log into the game with a code received via email to recruit Harpe to your team. For those who haven’t pre-registered, you still have the chance to sign up until July 19th to nab this SR 5 Star Hero for yourself.

GrandChase is available to download on the App Store and on the Google Play Store as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can stay tuned to the game’s official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

