miHiYo has hyped everyone up for the upcoming 2.0 update for Genshin Impact. The introduction of Inazuma, the new city, and many more stories and features. But there is one specific feature that everyone is excited about.

And that feature is cross-save. Genshin Impact 2.0 will allow players to uncover Inazuma on PC, PlayStation consoles, Android, and iOS devices simultaneously without losing any progress! This is a feature everyone has been waiting for.

But, accessing the cross-save feature won’t be as easy as it sounds, especially if you are playing on a PlayStation console. The catch here is that you cannot unlink your PlayStation account from a miHiYo account. This basically means that if you have played Genshin Impact on a PlayStation console (PS4 or PS5) before then you cannot link any account to this PSN account since there is no way to unlink the existing account.

However, if you haven’t played on a console before then you can link your miHiYo account to your PlayStation account. But keep in mind that you need to link the two before actually beginning the game on console.

Addressing this issue, MiHiYo has stated: "The pop-up window prompting you to link your accounts only appears when your account for PSN enters the game for the first time, after you agree to the Terms of Service. You can only link an existing MiHoYo account from this pop-up window. If you skip the pop-up, your account for PSN will log in to the game and register a MiHoYo account, after which it can no longer be linked to an email address that is already associated with a separate MiHoYo account."

What it essentially says is that if you wish to play on a PlayStation after having already played on mobile or PC, then you have to use the MiHiYo account that was displayed on the pop-up screen the very first time you played this game. Granted, a lot of players would not have made note of it, cross-saves would virtually not be possible to and from PlayStation unless it meets all criteria mentioned in this blog post.

A couple of other things to keep in mind are that you cannot unlink accounts once linked, so DO NOT make any mistakes while doing so. Also, Genesis crystals will NOT carry over to different platforms and can only be used from the platform they were purchased on.

The cross-save sounds amazing but these oddities take that away. We are hoping that MiHiYo can look into this and create some workarounds since transfer to PlayStation seems kinda bleak right now.

Genshin Impact 2.0 launches on July 21st. You can download Genshin Impact for free on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

