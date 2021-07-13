RAID: Shadow Legends is set to have a major collaboration with one of the most famous gaming and entertainment personalities. Plarium Global LTD, the developers of RAID, have announced that the famous streaming personality, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will be the new playable Legendary Champion in RAID: Shadow Legends.

He would be joining RAID’s roster of 500+ champions and will be usable across the entire game ranging from the single-player campaign (PVE), Dungeons, the Arena, Faction Wars, Doom Tower, and Clan vs. Clan Tournaments.

Ninja is an extremely famous Twitch streamer who has been the face of many games, including Fortnite. With over 16.8 million followers to date and an average of 300,000+ views per stream, Tyler is a big personality. This will be a massive move for RAID.

Noam Sagie, VP of marketing at Plarium said: “We are thrilled to have one of the world’s most famous gamers become a part of the RAID canon.” “Ninja isn’t just an amazing addition to our Champions because of his positive impact to the gaming industry—he has his own unique skill sets and special attacks that will be an incredible asset to any player’s roster. Ninja will bring his fans along for the ride as he explores RAID with his new character across a series of exciting livestreams.”

Ninja’s inclusion in the game will begin on the 16th of July and he will be free for all RAID players on the 7th day of gameplay. You will have access to play as Ninja for three months from the launch of the partnership.

The details of Ninja as a Champion in RAID: Shadow Legends will be announced by Tyler himself on a Twitch livestream on the 19th of July. During this stream, Blevins will discuss character design influences, statistics, and unique special abilities that his character will possess.

RAID: Shadow Legends has amassed 56 million players and is free to play on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

Want more? Check out our growing collection of RAID: Shadow Legends articles!