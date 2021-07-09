We are getting closer and closer to the Pokémon GO Fest 2021. It is going to be two days of absolute delight for Pokémon lovers, and we cannot wait, July 17th can't come soon enough!

Niantic has constantly been providing us with updates regarding the event and what is to follow. Now, we have another event lined up. This is called “Ultra Unlock” and will be an exclusive feature for ticket holders of Pokémon GO Fest 2021.

You and other trainers will work together in the Global Challenge Arena for this event. You must combine forces with other trainers and complete collaborative challenges each hour. If everyone in the arena successfully completes the challenge then everyone receives a bonus for the remaining time.

A Global Challenge Arena screen will be there so you can keep track of your progress. Ultra Unlock rewards have been divided into three phases, totalling up to 24 challenges required to unlock all rewards.

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space

Finishing eight challenges grants you access to Part 1 of Ultra Unlock, called ‘Time’. This event will cause a disruption in the flow of time! You will be seeing Pokémon from different eras appearing together. Pokémon time travel! Part 1 will take place between the 23rd of July at 10:00 am and 3rd August at 8:00 pm local time.Complete 16 challenges to be rewarded with Part 2 of Ultra Unlock: Space. First, there was disruption of time, and now space! Pokémon from different places will begin to appear. The Pokémon GO world seems to be colliding! Catch this event from the 6th of July at 10:00 am to 31st August at 8:00 pm local time.

Ultra Unlock Part 3

After the two events, space and time have both been disrupted. What will happen now? Is something scarier waiting for us? We’ll just have to wait for everyone to finish all 24 challenges to find out. As of now, we only know that Part 3 will begin on the 20th of August at 10:00 am and run until 31st August at 8:00 pm.

Pokémon GO Fest is shaping up to be an event to remember. Make sure you buy your tickets for all the exclusive rewards!

