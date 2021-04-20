Updated on April 20th, 2021.

A game you’ve probably heard of and played before, Pokemon Go actually has a way to redeem codes. I am sure that you like free items. We all do! We have created a list of codes and freebies that you can collect, because who doesn’t like free stuff! This list will always include up to date codes and we will keep making sure you have access to them through this post.

Where to get the redeem codes?

Pokemon GO Code List

GXSD5CJ556NHG (Rewards: 3 piece Gucci outfit, including a t-shirt, hat and backpack) ( Believed Expired )

) LRQEV2VZ59UDA (Rewards: 3 piece Verizon outfit, including a mask, jacket and backpack) (Believed Expired)

As there aren’t many codes out at once, though Niantic does launch new codes often. These codes can be for cosmetics like outfits and accessories, or for items like potions, revives, raid passes and more. If it’s something you can use in-game, there can be codes given away for it. Promo codes only last for a limited amount of time, so do use them when you see them.

How to redeem Pokemon GO Codes?

Redeeming Pokemon Go codes on Android

You cannot actually redeem these codes through the app itself on iOS devices. Instead, you will need to go to the Niantic Offer Redemption page on the web. From here, you can log in using whatever method you log into your trainer account on the app. There is then a box to paste in your code. Once your code is submitted, you will get a prompt in the app which tells you that you have received your items. They are then shown in bubbles on the screen, like most bubbles, before returning to their home in your various inventories, depending on the respective item.That above way also works for Android devices, however, Android players can actually enter the codes in on their phone if they’d like. This is also simple to do. In the Map View, you need to tap the Pokeball button. From there, you can tap the shop button and at the bottom of the screen, has a text field where you can enter the code then tap redeem. In case you are looking for a new friend to play with,page and leave your code!

Feel free to leave a comment if you find any of these Pokemon GO codes are expired and we will get the list updated quickly!

