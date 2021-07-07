PUBG Mobile has constantly been collaborating with multiple brands. We’ve had the Godzilla vs King Kong collab, the McLaren partnership, a collaboration with Line Friends and now PUBG Mobile enters high fashion by partnering up one of the most exclusive and creative Haute Couture fashion houses, Julien Fournié!

Get ready to witness a creative vision like no other ???????? #PUBGMOBILE is partnering with Haute Couture fashion house Julien Fournié to release head-turning content ????????????? Stay tuned for more details! ????? #julienfournie #hautecouture pic.twitter.com/Zjc6VAfvSl — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 6, 2021

This collaboration will be the first of its kind and it promises to be one to remember. It will serve as a landmark for both industries because PUBG Mobile has partnered with an Haute Couture fashion brand, of which only 15 exist across the world.

Julien Fournié is an Haute Couture French designer known for his unique pieces that incorporate the beauty of French fashion. Haute Couture is an extremely authentic, creative, innovative, and traditional form of craftsmanship and there are only 15 brands that qualify to be called Haute Couture. Julien Fournié is one of them.

The partnership was announced during the Paris Fashion Week on July 6th where Julien Fournié revealed his Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection themed “First Squad”. This theme has been inspired by video games, superheroes, and new technologies. At the end of the presentation, Julien Fournié revealed their collaboration with PUBG Mobile, a game they believe to be focused on self-expression which inspired Julien Fournié to combine fashion and gaming.

Julien Fournié himself said: “Collaborating with PUBG MOBILE is a dream come true for me. Not only, because it ranks among the top mobile games across the planet. But most important for me because it enables millions of players to interact from all five continents and explore another dimension together, in order to face challenges and improve. This is what Haute Couture has in common with PUBG MOBILE: encouraging you to explore dreams and to learn from them to Find Your Legend. I cannot wait until the gamers will discover what we have in mind for them!”

He is definitely as excited as we are for this collaboration! We should be getting more details in the coming weeks.

