Proxima Beta has just announced the first Closed Beta Testing for Chimeraland, a new MMORPG set in a vast land during an ancient time. Inspired by the classic Chinese text titled “The Classic of Mountains and Seas” (or Shan Hai Jing), the MMO-slash-SOC title invites players to immerse themselves in a world of limitless possibilities and boundless exploration.

Chimeraland’s open-world environment allows players to fully dive into this mythic geography that’s been around since the 4th century BC. players will discover wondrous beasts and enchanted lands based on Chinese mythology, as the source material contains eighteen sections and features over 550 mountains.

Beginning July 6th, interested Travelers can join in on the adventure as they build houses and trade with other players in the CBT. You can sign up for the beta test over on the game’s official website from now until July 15, and the test itself will run from July 20th to August 4th. The small-scale beta test will only be open to players from Canada and the Philippines, with 5,000 testers for both iOS and Android.

You can explore a whopping 9 billion square foot map using your fully customizable character with upgraded accessories, weapons, and abilities, or catch, ride, and evolve magnificent beasts. You can also battle and tame monstrous creatures drawn in gorgeous art designs - and given that there’s so much to do in the game (you can trade, hunt, fish, plant, and harvest to your heart’s content), the system requirements are a little on the higher side. Be sure to check your device’s specs to see if you can run the game.

There’s no official release date for Chimeraland just yet, but if you fancy giving it a go, you can register for the CBT or follow the game on its social media channels to stay updated on all the latest developments.

