Marvel Future Fight, the action-RPG from Netmarble, has released a new update adding content inspired by Marvel Studios’ recent The Falcon and the Winter Soldier web series. The update is available now for iOS and Android devices.

This includes new costumes and accessories for the two eponymous superheroes and Baron Zemo inspired by the web series, as well as Falcon being upgraded to Tier-3 and therefore getting new Ultimate Skills.

The v720 Uniforms are here and on sale! Visit the Shop and purchase the Uniforms inspired by "Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" today! #FalconandWinterSoldier #MARVELFutureFight pic.twitter.com/yeWaU6n2Z5 — Marvel Future Fight (@Marvel_FFightUS) July 2, 2021

These updates go far beyond just buffing Sam and Bucky though, as Black Widow has also received some gameplay updates. A new bonus mission has been added to Future Fight’s Legendary Battle mode inspired by the Black Widow film that releases in cinemas this week.

Additionally, Taskmaster has also received a new Tier-3 upgrade with new Ultimate Skills, and Yelena Belova has been updated with Awaken Potential skills.

If you’re just now jumping into Marvel Future Fight, a Battle Guide has also been added so new players can learn how the game plays through simple tutorials.

That’s not all, as Future Fight also has a bunch of other improvements such as a new Guided Quest Tier-3 Mission and the Realize Potential function being added for five more characters: Sister Grimm, Ironheart, Kid Kaiju, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Wasp (Nadia van Dyne).

Marvel Future Fight is available now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a free to play game with in-app purchases.

