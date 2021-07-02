Blizzard has announced it will be releasing United in Stormwind, a new expansion for its popular card game Hearthstone, on 3rd August.

The new expansion for Hearthstone brings 135 all-new cards to the game inspired by tales shared by heroes coming through the eponymous gleaming city.

United in Stormwind introduces new Questline cards to Hearthstone for each class. These provide a look into the formative stories of each mercenary character introduced as part of the Year of the Gryphon celebrations.

You start each match with these Questline cards in your hand, where completing any of the challenges associated with them will reward you with powerful in-game effects. Completing all three phases of the Questline will also bring the Mercenary to your side as a powerful Legendary minion.

United in Stormwind also adds a new keyword called Tradeable. This is where cards with the keyword provide new situational effects where you can swap them for another card in your hand for the cost of one mana point.

“United in Stormwind captures the magic behind many of the memorable moments players experience while leveling up a World of Warcraft character,” said J. Allen Brack from Blizzard Entertainment. “This iconic setting is the perfect place to continue the stories we’ve been telling during the Year of the Gryphon, and we think players are going to have a blast with all the new mechanics it’s inspired.”

You can read the full details on the United in Stormwind expansion by checking out the announcement post here.

You can preorder the expansion from the official website. You can grab the regular bundle which includes 60 packs from the expansion, two random Legendary cards, and the Lady Katrana Prestor card back for the price of $49.99.

Alternatively the Mega Bundle is available for purchase for $79.99, and it comes with 80 card packs, 5 Golden card packs, two random Golden Legendary cards, the Lady Katrana Prestor Alternate Hero, the Lady Katrana Prestor card back, as well as the Ve’nari Alternate Bartender and other perks for Hearthstone Battlegrounds.

United in Stormwind releases on 3rd August. You can download Hearthstone now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store.

Want more? Check out our 98 other Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft news stories!