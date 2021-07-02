Xbox has added Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts to the Cloud Gaming part of its Game Pass subscription. The addition was announced last week and comes with a few other games too.

From today you can play Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on your phone by accessing it as part of an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This game arrives alongside Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Gang Beasts, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, and Limbo which are now playable via the cloud.

Last week, eight more games on Xbox Game Pass Cloud also received touch control support, meaning you can now play them like traditional mobile games without the need for a controller. These titles are:

• Dirt 5

• Double Kick Heroes

• Eastshade

• Empire of Sin

• Haven

• Octopath Traveler

• Torchlight III

• Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Xbox also recently improved iOS support for Xbox Game Pass by expanding its availability across Apple devices. You need to access it through the Safari browser and then add it to your home screen as a shortcut rather than downloading an app from the store.

Xbox Game Pass’ cloud datacentres have also received an upgrade in that they now all use Xbox Series X blades, meaning higher framerates and better performance for all games on the cloud. This should also ensure that players on slower connections may see improvements on their end in terms of visual quality and input lag.

Xbox Game Pass is the premium subscription service from Microsoft that gives you access to hundreds of different games across PC, console and mobile devices via the cloud. You can play these games on your phone with the more expensive Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription tier, with more information on that available here.