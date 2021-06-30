Pearl Abyss’ popular MMORPG Black Desert Mobile has introduced a new character class - the Corsair. Equipped with her composite sword Serenaca, this swashbuckling pirate can unleash aquatic AOE attacks with combos that emulate the power of the sea.

Corsair can not only stun enemies and extend Serenaca’s blade to deal damage, but she can also transform into a mermaid with her sub-weapon Mareca. She can send waves to foes as well as best other classes in Black Desert Mobile when it comes to swimming speed and staying underwater.

To celebrate Corsair’s arrival, the game is hosting a Level Up event giveaway from now until July 19th. All Adventurers who can successfully level up their Corsair to level 70 within the event period will have a chance to win an iPad Pro or AirPods Pro. One iPad Pro (12.9-inch display) will be given away per region, with three units in total. As for the AirPods Pro, there will be 15 units to be given away for each region, with 45 units in total.

If you’re thinking that the odds aren’t in your favour, keep in mind that there will be 48 lucky Adventurers who will bag the prize when the winners are announced on July 23rd, so you still have plenty of time to create a Corsair character and try out her sick skills and smooth moves.

Black Desert Mobile is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, and is available to download on the App Store and on Google Play. You can find out more about the giveaway on the official website, or catch a preview of Corsair’s skill combos in the embedded clip above.

