The first title in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster collection will allegedly launch in July, according to a now-deleted presentation video by Square Enix.

Although the video was removed by the Final Fantasy publisher, Gematsu has managed to embed part of the presentation which reveals the games will start releasing next month. Since it has now been removed, it’s best to take this information with a pinch of salt in case Square Enix intends to change the date.

You can see the image taken from the presentation stating the release date below.

Square Enix has stated each game in the Pixel Remaster series will launch in order, meaning July’s potential launch will see Final Fantasy I released with Final Fantasy II onwards being released further down the line.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series was announced at E3 during Square Enix Presents. The games are coming to PC, iOS and Android as newly remastered versions of the original Final Fantasy games before they went 3D.

This also meant the 3D remakes of Final Fantasy III and IV on mobile stores were rebranded to differentiate them from these ones.

Presenting the ultimate 2D remasters of the first six @FinalFantasy games, as the FINAL FANTASY PIXEL REMASTER series. Coming soon to Steam and Mobile! https://t.co/Prq6bnMI8q pic.twitter.com/XBsNUEhtDR — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 13, 2021

The first six Final Fantasy games released between 1987 and 1994 on various platforms. The series then went 3D with Final Fantasy VII and has since expanded with lots of spin-offs and even a successful MMO.

I guess we’ll wait on official confirmation from Square Enix as to when we will expect these remasters to release.