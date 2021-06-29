Xbox has expanded its Cloud Gaming division by making the cloud portion of its Game Pass Ultimate service available to Apple phones and tablets via a browser. The service has also now been made available for Windows 10 PCs.

The announcement came in a blog post published to Xbox Wire written by Catherine Gluckstein, the Vice President and Head of Product at Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Gluckstein writes: “With billions of active Windows 10 PCs, iOS devices and Android phones, we want you to have new opportunities to play the deepest, most immersive games whenever and wherever you choose. Simply put, we’re bringing the Xbox experience directly to the devices you use most.”

Xbox is also upgrading the hardware its Cloud Gaming games run on, now utilising the Xbox Series X blades to allow for sharper and quicker performance. It streams to your device at 1080p and up to 60 frames-per-second to give you the best quality while also retaining a low latency.

“We’ve been upgrading Microsoft datacenters around the globe with the fastest, most powerful Xbox hardware to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming.”

The expansion to iOS also means Xbox is releasing some of its own accessories for use with Apple devices. This is done in partnership with other mobile accessory manufacturers like Razer, Backbone and Otterbox. You can read more about these devices on the official Xbox Wire blog post here.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the premium subscription service that gives you access to hundreds of video games across PC, cloud and Xbox consoles. You can read more about it and grab a subscription for yourself here.