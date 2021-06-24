In this League of Legends: Wild Rift Irelia guide you'll find everything you need to know about the champion, from her skills and how to allocate them to her build, skill combo, and runes. Here is what you will find in the Irelia guide below:

Irelia's skills

Skill combos

Skill level-up order

Summoner spells

Runes

Items

is our next Wild Rift champion on the list and quite a popular one at that. Irelia has seen a lot of playtime in professional League of Legends, from Korea all the way to Europe and North America. The fact that she's now available in Wild Rift raises one main question: how long until we'll see her in pro play?

As for the actual playstyle, Irelia is an all-in Fighter champion, pretty similar to Riven in a lot of ways, but with a lot more burst damage (when fully stacked). Of course, she's not as burst-y as an assassin, but she's still up there in terms of damage, only a lot tankier.

Make sure you stay up-to-date with our latest Wild Rift strategy guides, tips and tricks by checking out our League of Legends: Wild Rift hub.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Irelia skills

Ionian Fervor (Passive)

When Irelia strikes enemies with spells she gains stacking bonus Attack Speed. At maximum stacks, she also gains bonus damage on hit.

Bladesurge (Skill 1)

Irelia dashes forward to strike her target, healing herself. If the target is Marked or dies to Bladesurge, its cooldown refreshes.

Defiant Dance (Skill 2)

Irelia charges a strike that deals more damage as she charges. She takes reduced physical damage during the charge.

Flawless Duet (Skill 3)

Irelia sends out two blades that converge on each other. Enemies caught in between are damaged, stunned and Marked.

Vanguard's Edge (Skill 4 / Ultimate)

Irelia fires a massive number of blades that explode outward upon hitting an enemy champion. Enemies hit by the blades are damaged and Marked. Afterwards, the blades form a wall that will damage and slow enemies that walk through it.

How to combo as Irelia

- Skill 1 reset

While all of Irelia's combos are situational, one of them is a staple in her kit, and that's her Skill 1 reset. Use that in combination with her other skills in order to land a powerful combo and 100-to-0 your opponents (even in 1v2 situations).

On Irelia, if you manage to kill an opponent using your Skill 1, its cooldown will reset. Use that to your advantage and when farming minions to get every single one of them.

- The Irelia all-in combo

Skill 3 (first cast) -> Skill 4 (Ultimate) -> Flash -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3 (second cast) -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Skill 2

With this skill iteration, you can easily go in and lock an enemy into your ultimate, then stun them. It's quite an extended combo as well, and it will take a little while to master. However, it will almost guarantee you win in most 1v1 situations.

- Skill 3 (first cast) -> Skill 1 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 1 -> Skill 3 (second cast) -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 1 -> Auto-attack -> Skill 2

This combo takes advantage of the time it takes between your first cast of Skill 3 and the second cast, and by using Skill 1 and clever movements you can reposition yourself in such a way that it'll stun your opponent when they least expect it.

In what order to level up the skills?

Level 1: Skill 1

Level 2: Skill 2

Level 3: Skill 3

Level 4: Skill 1

Level 5: Skill 4

Level 6: Skill 1

Level 7: Skill 1

For Irelia, you want to max your Skill 1 first, then continue by levelling Skill 3, and finally Skill 2.

Keep levelling Skill 1 until it's maxed, then focus on Skill 3, and lastly on Skill 2. Of course, whenever you can, you want to add 1 point into your Skill 4 (ultimate).

The best summoner spells

: Ignites target enemy champion, dealing 60-410 true damage (based on level) over 5 seconds and inflicting them with Grievous Wounds. (Grievous Wounds reduces healing effects by 50%).

Flash: Teleport a short distance forward or towards the aimed direction.

Wild RIft Irelia - The best runes

Wild Rift Irelia - The best items

Boots

is going to be your main choice of boots since Irelia can use all the Physical Vamp she can get. On some rare occasions, where the opponent has a lot of crowd control. In that case, you can also go for

As for the Enchant, your best bet is Quicksilver Enchant to remove all crowd controls, otherwise Stasis or even Teleport.

If you would like to examine if Irelia is currently in meta, check out our Wild Rift Tier List!

Want more? Check out our 81 other League of Legends: Wild Rift tips, guides and walkthroughs!