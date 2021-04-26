Have you ever wanted to try out a game where you play as a detective and solve mysteries and catch the suspect? Then, Wildlife Studios’ Suspects: Mystery Mansion might be for you as the mystery action title has launched globally for both iOS and Android.

This online multiplayer game allows you to participate with other 9 real players. The aim is to find out the murderer and the reason behind such a crime. Also, the murderer is among the 9 players in your group with a hidden identity. To carry out the investigation, players will have to perform multiple tasks, each with its own level of difficulty.

To make it more interesting, the game includes several options to interrupt your investigation. The murderer has the ability to barge in your investigation and delay it further. During each round, the players can call for a meeting for an important discussion.

The discussion is meant to help identify the murderer, and players share their detailed observations for who they believe it is. The meeting can be carried out with the help of the integrated voice chat feature.

After a successful discussion about the murder, it is time now for a voting session. But be careful enough not to vote out an innocent person as this will make the task of the murderer easier, and help them win the game.

With the global launch of the game, the devs are definitely determined to improve the game with constant updates. Apart from that, there will be new maps, tasks and features additions in the near future.

Suspects: Mystery Mansion is now available on Google Play and App Store. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.