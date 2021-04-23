SuperPlanet has announced a new RPG called The Chest: A Cursed Hero, which is all set to release in more than 150 countries around the world for iOS and Android. As of now, the game is currently available to pre-register on both Google Play and App Store. The title is expected to release on the 25th of May.

The game is all about a hero who gets cursed by a witch and turned into a chest. Players will have to find the witch and get rid of the curse. Although it seems pretty easy to do that, the game has enough twists and surprising elements to make it more challenging.

As you start your journey to find the witch, be ready to tackler the creepy monsters who protect her and are meant to delay your progress. You'll battle against these enemies by throwing weapons at them.

The devs also changed the way of battle by allowing the players not to use only the highest grade weapons but equipping their character with various grade weapons at the same time. This allows the player to be creative and engages them to find out more possible combinations.

Apart from the journey and battling with monsters, the game also allows you to focus on the stats of your character and enjoy other exciting features. You can improve and enhance your character by using the collected gold and try new loadouts by combing multiple weapons.

Be sure to be a part of the celebration of the global launch as, the publishers distribute massive rewards that include, 1,000 Rubies, 500 billion Gold, 200 Red Stones, 100 Dragon Stones and 50 Card Draw. The following rewards can be received via mailbox after creating an account.

The Chest: A Cursed Hero is now available to pre-register on Google Play and App Store. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.