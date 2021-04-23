Blizzard Games has officially announced the closed alpha test of one of the most awaited games, Diablo Immortal. According to the developers, the closed alpha test will begin with a limited number of players with Android devices, only in Australia.

Last year, in December, Diablo Immortal was available for testing in the technical alpha phase. The game received a lot of positive feedback and some players even live-streamed it on YouTube and Twitch. The entire dev team is quite thankful to those players, as the game could quickly escalate to the closed alpha phase due to their feedback.

Regarding the closed alpha, the game will feature some end-game content for testers to try out and will raise the existing level cap from 45-55. With the new test phase comes new content. This time the game will introduce a new class, zones and dungeons.

This closed alpha will bring The Crusader, a mid-range hybrid caster/melee colossus alongside the Barbarian, Demon Hunter, Monk, and Wizard. Also, the Necromancer will be joining the roster very soon.

Mount Zavain, the home of the Monks is a newly added zone, testers can hop into. The zone showcases the most deadly and experienced warriors. Along with Frozen Tundra in the north near mountains of Arreat. And lastly with Cavern of Echoes to conclude the new zones additions in this alpha test.

In addition, testers can get into any of the three factions, which include Adventurers, Shadows and Immortals. Head to the battlegrounds to test your skills in the all-new 8 vs 8 modes.

Finally, the alpha test allows the players to customize their gear, with the help of the Essense Transfer Vendor. Meanwhile, a progression system called Helliquary that lets you face off new demons by unlocking new levels will be available.

The closed alpha has begun from the 21st of April in Australia, and only for Android devices. The developers plan to run the closed alpha longer than the technical alpha back in December.

