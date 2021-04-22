PUBG Mobile has announced that it will be celebrating Earth Day with a special limited-time in-game event that will take place on the newly added map, Karakin. It's called Karakin Oasis and will see players collecting blueprints to build in-game green power facilities. The event is live in the battle royale right now and will be available until May 5th.

As mentioned, players will be tasked with collecting blueprints that can be used to build and sustain various power facilities that function using green energy. Once the event has drawn to a close on May 5th, the overall amount of green power created will be calculated and players will be given a variety of rewards that include the homeland Parachute, homeland backpack, Pitch Master Helmet and a series of Earth Day props.

It's also not the first time PUBG Mobile has used its popularity to try and raise awareness for various environmental causes with previous events including campaigns for #FIGHT4THEPLANET and #FIGHT4THEAMAZON. The former took place in 2020 and saw the game teaming up with Jason Derulo to highlight the importance of preserving the planet.

Meanwhile, the #FIGHT4THEAMAZON campaign was held in 2019 and helped enable Global Green to plant 150,000 trees in the Amazon Rainforest. The current event once again looks to raise awareness and encourage players to take steps to protect the environment.

PUBG Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. More PUBG Mobile details are reportedly imminent and we can expect to hear about the version 1.4 update and Royale Pass Season 19.

