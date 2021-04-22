RuneScape, the iconic PC MMO, is coming to mobile this summer on iOS and Android. The game is also available for pre-registration now, offering exclusive rewards for doing so.

Not to be confused with Old School RuneScape, which is an older version of the game already on mobile, the game will deliver full cross-platform gameplay and progression between mobile and desktop editions at launch and comes with all the complete content.

It’s also being optimised for the small screen, using a mobile-friendly user interface and given a visual overhaul to allow it to run smoothly on those devices. The controls and display have been reworked to welcome new players to the game, and a redesign of the menus, icons and text has been implemented to accommodate mobile players.

“Today’s invitation to pre-order and pre-register is a massive and exciting moment,” said Ryan Ward from RuneScape. “It has been no small feat to bring one of the world’s largest MMORPGs to the world’s largest and most widespread gaming platform. This Summer, we will be ready to welcome players on mobile to a fantastical, living world and through endless discovery connect them to a RuneScape community of millions.”

“Our community means everything to us, and we have taken the time in Early Access to listen to player feedback and create an experience that was as awesome on mobile as it is on desktop. Given RuneScape’s 20-year heritage, to have the whole of RuneScape running on mobile is a monumental achievement and we couldn’t be more excited for launch.”

Pre-registration is now available on both iOS and Google Play, and if you sign up during the pre-release period you will be able to unlock a series of exclusive in-game rewards as the number of pre-orders grow. This includes five exclusive cosmetic rewards such as a new hairstyle, a sword, and a pet, but the top tier prize is the Crux Eqal armour and a 50% XP boost across a seven-day period.

You can pre-register RuneScape now from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store. It will be a free to play game with in-app purchases, and is expected to launch on 17th June.

