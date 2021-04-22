Gameloft is back again with a brand new trivia title called SongPop 3. The game is all about guessing the right song when a part of it is played. A piece of good news for all the music enthusiasts to try out their musical knowledge then.

Derived from the SongPop series, the latest title features songs from the widest variety of genres available to date. Although the previous titles did it as well, SongPop 3 looks to take it to another level.

The new version of the game has improved its core base and added a lot of new features, which the previous ones lacked. Features such as more music, new ways to play, the ability to customize your own profile etc. From now on players can even share their favourite music with newly added social features.

It also features artists that have charted on the Billboard, including the likes of Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Cardi B among others with all of their popular songs present with a very high-quality recording. Test your song recognition skills with players from across the world in a classic async mode.

Interested in more perks and benefits? Then you might be interested in buying the Music Pass to get your hands on the exclusive rewards. Apart from that, do not hesitate to add your favourite songs to your playlist. By this, you can challenge your friends and vice versa.

Lastly, be a part of this fast-paced 1v1 real-time gameplay, while enjoying more than 100,000 real music clips and never-ending challenges. Remember to enter small contests and collect unlockable Frames, Stickers, and Vinyl while you play.

SongPop 3 is now available on the App Store and Google Play. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.