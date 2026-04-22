Tetris x Space Invaders team up for limited-time collaboration to support Earth Day

Tetris are teaming with Space Invaders for the first time ever in an ongoing collaboration

Now, just in time for Earth Day you can jump into the second part of the event

Meanwhile, the finale, a huge competitive effort will be underway soon

You may recall that one of the more interesting announcements on April Fool's Day was that of Tetris and Space Invaders teaming up for the first time. But this is no joke, as now the one-of-a-kind collaboration is underway, and all to support Earth Day!

By now, you've probably had the chance to try out two parts of the event, as the special Days of Invaders login event ran from the 1st to the 13th, while the Earth Protection Event, boasting Earth Day-inspired gameplay, wraps on the 23rd (tomorrow, at the time of writing).

But don't fret if you haven't had the chance to dive in and have a go, as there's a lot more on the way. The Invaders Showdown Tournament kicks off on the 24th, seeing a limited-time mode arrive that'll pit player against player to climb the leaderboard and snag some amazing rewards.

Save the Earth

Available throughout April, if you haven't already taken a dive into this collab, then you're missing out. Aside from the themed visuals and music, you'll be able to take on whole new modes with invader-battling straight out of the arcade classic.

There may be something to be said for the fact that this new collaboration brings together two much-desired hits. And although I'd argue Space Invaders and Tetris have had their time, they're undoubtedly still engaging to play. So, since it's all for a good cause, why not jump into the official Tetris app and give it a go today?

Tetris may be one of the most iconic puzzlers of all time, but there's plenty more out there if even this barely gives you pause. Why not check out our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see what some of our top picks are?