Appxplore’s Claw Stars, a multiplayer arcade game for Appxplore, is now ready to pre-register after being available in early access for Android devices. The game had soft-launched last year with no iOS versions. After receiving bug improvement reports and positive feedback, the game can now be pre-ordered and is set to release on the 2nd of June.

The game’s plot is about a thousand hamsters who were part of a space research programme that have evolved into clever and brilliant creatures after accidentally going through a wormhole. Following this, the hamsters have built their own spaceships and have returned to Earth.

Due to the time warp in space, the Earth is no longer how the hamsters remember it. The intelligent creatures group up to find the cause behind these change and restore the planet to its former glory.

Players can collect numerous cute animals along with the hamsters while enjoying space travel and discovering mysteries. The game also allows you to raid your in-game friends to collect their loot and resources. Leave a message by dropping a calling card to let your friends know about your visit.

While on the hunt for the cause, grab the rare items you find on your way on the planet. The game will provide you with ample opportunities to collect loot and explore many new places, but do remember to stick to your mission of restoring life back on earth.

During space travel, you will get to visit and explore the new universe and beyond. As you set on your space journey, the game might allow you to complete certain challenges that lead to various rewards.

Claw Stars is now available to pre-register on Google Play and App Store. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.