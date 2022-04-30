Claw Stars hosting new Spring-themed event with two new cosmetic unlockables

The adorable claw machine game Claw Stars has announced its latest event, the Eid-al-Fitr. This event brings some new collectables to gather as well as some brand new spaceships for your tiny little hamsters to pilot and brand new suits for them to wear.

First off, if you’re not familiar, Claw Stars is a casual multiplayer game developed by iCandy that mixes the classic claw-machine arcade experience with collectathon gameplay and some light customization elements. While this is not the deepest title out there, it is quite a fun romp if you’re looking for a simple and light-hearted time waster.

As for the event, the Jumbo Balls that you can collect as you traverse the various planets will now feature festive stamps within them. These stamps will allow you to complete the Eid Collection in the Festive Album, both event-specific collectable trackers. If you manage to progress this album, you’ll be getting a brand new top-of-the-line spaceship to pilot, the Shawwal Mk1.

But the space vessel isn’t the only thing up for grabs. Another unlockable cosmetic that will be yours if you manage to fill out the album is a space suit for your hamsters to wear as they collect their items. The Blessed Crescent suit is a green, plant-themed outfit that all of your little critters can sport, and will offer up a change of pace to your group.

And finally, for international audiences, Claw Stars is officially available in two more languages: Bahasa Malaysia and Bahasa Indonesia. So, if you’re looking to get your claws on the event and unlock some fun new cosmetic items, you can download Claw Stars for free on the App Store and Google Play now.