TOHO Games has finally released the key visuals and the official trailer of their upcoming game, Godzilla Battle Line. Previously, an official announcement was also made regarding the release date of the game along with the release of Run Godzilla worldwide.

According to the teaser, the title will introduce all the iconic monsters and weapons from the Godzilla series. TOHO has officially partnered with the Godzilla franchise to create games based on series. In it, you'll be able to form your own team by adding those violent monsters and head into battle to tackle other monsters.

Alongside monster battling action, players can get to know the history of Godzilla, King Ghidorah, Biollante, Rodan, Mechagodzilla and Mothra. The game also pulls some content from the famous Hollywood movie series, Godzilla and also promotes the latest addition, Godzilla vs Kong and the anime series Godzilla Singular Point.

Players who have successfully created the team of monsters can enter a real-time battle against players from all over the world and lets them engage in an intense three minutes battle. The game will feature legendary monsters which include Godzilla, Biollante, Mechagodzilla, Minilla, Mothra, Rodan, Gigan, Hedorah, Spacegodzilla, King Ghidorah.

The video above shows off some of the gameplay, which also displays the different elements that can be found in-game such as the storyline. Although the game is set to release globally in May, for some regions the game will be releasing in April.

To claim special game-related gifts players can pre-register through Twitter or Facebook and receive the gifts through their social media account by linking them. Godzilla Battle Line is now available to pre-register on Google Play. Players from Japan can exclusively pre-register using these links for Android and iOS.