Mojang has provided an update on the Caves & Cliffs update which is coming to all versions of Minecraft, including Pocket Edition. The update will now be split into two, with one half of the content coming in the summer and the rest in the winter.

In a video released to the official Minecraft YouTube channel, game director Agnes Larsson and game designer Henrik Kniberg announced the planned schedule for the next update of vanilla Minecraft.

Mojang calls Caves & Cliffs “the most ambitious Minecraft update yet”, adding a large variety of new mobs, blocks and items to the game as well as making some massive changes to how the world generation algorithm works, including new underground cave biomes.

The first part of the Caves & Cliffs update focuses on adding the new mobs and items such as the Goat, Axolotl, Crystals, Spyglass, Geodes, Tinted Glass, Copper, Lightning Rod, Glow Squid, Glow Ink, Powder Snow, Lush Cave Blocks, Dripstone Cave Blocks, Deepslate, Ore Variants, Glow Lichen.

Although it hasn't been confirmed what exactly is in the second half of the update, presumably this will be the one to focus on world generation and new biomes.

More details on the release timing for this update will be revealed later, but the first part should be expected no later than this summer, while the second part is planned for “the holiday season”.

You can read more about the update by checking out the official announcement on the Minecraft blog here.

You can download Minecraft from the iOS App Store and the Google Play for Android store, where it is a paid title costing $6.99 and also contains in-app purchases.

