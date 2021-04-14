Fallen Knight from Fairplay Studios now has a release date attached for its launch on PC and console platforms. The action side-scroller will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 23rd June.

The game had originally launched on Apple Arcade back in 2019, where you play as a futuristic version of Sir Lancelot, a mythical character from the Arthurian Legend, as he faces off against a shadowy organisation known as The Purge.

We are excited to confirm that #FallenKnight will be coming to... ???? #PC, #NintendoSwitch, #PlayStation4 & #XboxOne

???? 23rd June, 2021 Battle against old acquaintances and new enemies in this sword-fighting action platformer. Find out more here

There are six unique enemy heroes to defeat, with the game bringing a unique disarm mechanic which allows you the option to either kill or disarm them. This means you can either uphold the Knight’s Code of Honour by sparing their lives or breaking it, allowing you to become whatever kind of knight you choose to be.

Being more merciful in your actions may lead to an alternative ending, and will also grant you access to different upgrades and abilities.

Although it was originally released on Apple Arcade two years ago, Fallen Knight had also received a free update in January called Galahad’s Path, which introduced a new playable character, an alternative route on the main story’s progression, and a Boss Rush mode. The update was made available for free and will presumably carry over into the PC and console versions of the game.

Fallen Knight will release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (as well as current-gen consoles via backwards compatibility) on 23rd June. If you are an iOS user and have access to Apple Arcade, you can download it on there too.