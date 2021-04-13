Following the initial announcement last November, Northgard is now available for iOS, with an Android version slated to release sometime later this year. It is a strategy game that sees players commanding a Viking clan that is looking to conquer a newly discovered region, the titular Northgard.

It is a world that's filled with dangers, including dire wolves and undead warriors. There are also giants to contend with, though if you play your cards right there's a possibility they can become a powerful ally rather than an enemy.

You will need to deal with every aspect of moving to a dangerous new territory, however, instead of simply fighting against enemies. That means building a settlement for your Viking clan to inhabit alongside assigning your populace to various jobs such as farming or training to be a warrior.

There are also elements of resource management in Northgard. The winters in this land are extremely tough, so it is integral to ensure you have enough supplies to survive this difficult period as well as the rest of the year.

Publisher Playdigious has also announced a bunch of DLCs that will be released for Northgard. The Snake, Kraken and Dragon DLCs are all available now for $2.99 each or $6.99 if you opt to purchase the Scale Bundle. However, it's worth noting that The Snake is currently free to celebrate the game's launch.

We can then expect another three pieces of DLC to arrive in Q3 of 2021. This includes the Horse, Ox, and Lynx DLC. Again, these will cost $2.99 each or can be purchased as part of the Fur Bundle for $6.99.

Northgard is available now over on the App Store. It's a premium title that will usually cost $8.99, but it is currently reduced to $7.99 to celebrate the launch. The game is also set to arrive on Google Play later this year, though no specific release date has been given just yet.

