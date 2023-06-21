Northgard releases new Clan of the Rat expansion

After the release of the Clan of the Squirrel DLC back in January, Playdigious has released another expansion for its popular mobile RPG, Northgard. The game just added the Clan of the Rat DLC, which brings with it new content alongside two more free updates – Krowns & Daggers, and Sword & Solace.

Northgard’s Clan of the Rat update brings a new warrior group to the game, the Dodsvagr, which are composed of outcasts and strays. Living in such challenging conditions has hardened them, as they excel at survival. They stay away from feasting and slumbering and are instead determined fighters and workers. With harsh winters awaiting them, the only goal of the Dodsvagr is to stay alive.

The Dodsvagr Clan brings a lot of new features, including the new warmaiden, Eir. She is a relentless fighter who used the ways of the shaman to keep her group free of even their deepest injuries. There are also rumours that Eir can summon terrible monsters of Helheim.

In addition, there’s a new unit mechanic called The Shaman Camp. It replaced the Healer Hut and gives Shamans the ability to battle and heal numerous units even if they were outside the territorial boundaries. The Garm’s Incarnation relic keeps hunting victims as long as the fire is kindled.

Meanwhile, two more updates join Northgard as well. Krowns & Daggers bring a bunch of new stuff like another neutral faction – the Dwarves. They’re best known for their mining skills and may even share them if you're nice. Plus, players can check out the rivalry system, diplomacy screen, and more competitive events.

Finally, the Swords & Solace update brings awesome new UI navigation. These will ensure more appropriate data, animation backgrounds, and research filters are available for all clans. Players can also take advantage of reworked military paths and a smoother multiplayer ranking system.

Download the Clan of the Rat DLC for Northgard for $2.99 or your local equivalent.