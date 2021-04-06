Pearl Abyss, the makers of the famous MMORPG, Black Desert Mobile has launched a new feature called Constellation. The latest addition is family-based content, where the stars have lost their light due to Illezra and you need to restore it with the help of six characters from your family.

Before you start your journey of light restoration, the game requires you to complete the quest of Faded Constellation which ultimately unlocks the Constellation menu option. But in order to access it, you need Adventure Tokens which can be easily collected as rewards for daily quests.

Get a chance to earn a huge amount of Silver by entering the battlefield in the Constellation. As it puts difficult and higher-level monsters for you to tackle the rewards also increase. By completing various stages you can gain Knowledge through Constellation Exploration which gives you an opportunity to boost your Max Energy, Attack Points, and Defense Points stats.

With this update, the game brings in 3 new Constellations which are Sealing Stone, Hammer, and Shield. The addition of these new elements will definitely affect the gameplay in a positive way.

On top of that, when the characters from your family are accompanying you in the adventure of Constellation Exploration, the game grants extra stats to the entire family such as Max HP, AP, DP. There are eight types of rewards available to collect while the exploration continues and Difficulty Clear Rewards can be earned once per family.

So, make sure you fulfil the requirements stated below to be eligible to enter the new content:

Complete the Great Desert story 'Faded Constellation'

After unlocking the content, players can enter the story after:

Completing the Character Awakening or Ascension

Must have CP 6,000 and higher

Must complete the family quest ‘Awaken, Black Spirit’

The new content, Constellation also comes with numerous bug fixes and adjustments. You can see the full patch notes here.

Black Desert Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

