Clash of Clans is actively preparing for its upcoming update, Spring 2021 and Clan Castle Troop Donation is one of the small changes that the devs have made and shared with us all today.

By looking at the updated donation function, it seems that the devs have made quite significant changes to the donations sent and received. With such changes, the game is sure to experience a lot of changes in its gameplay.

Hey Chief! We can’t wait to share what we’ve got cooking in our Spring 2021 Update! But before we get into the sneak peeks ???? we wanted to share some significant changes to the Clan Castle Troop Donation function. Read all about it here:https://t.co/MmGzhjYUWX — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) April 5, 2021

The developers thought it was a mandatory optimization as the lower level players are completely dominated by players of a higher clan castle level. These adjustments will protect lower-level players from overpowered defensive Clan Castle units.

Also, it is focused on maintaining a balance between mid and lower level players as well. The table below represents the changes being made and it will be effective in-game when the Spring 2021 update goes live.

Clan Castle Level Donated Troop Lab Level Cap 1 5 (TH7) 2 6 (TH8) 3 7 (TH9) 4 8 (TH10 inc. Sneaky Goblin) 5 9 (TH11 inc Super Barbarian, Super Archer, and Super Wall Breaker) 6 10 (TH12 including all remaining Super Troops) 7 11 (TH13) 8 Can receive any level troops

Not only the donations sent or received but also the level cap will affect War donations as well. When a player receives a higher level Troop donation, it will automatically have their levels reduced to the level cap. In addition, any Troop levels gained through Clan perks will also follow the rule of level cap.

With these changes coming soon in the upcoming update, players can expect a fairer match according to their tiers. And, Clan Castle Troop Donation changes is one of the adjustments, stay tuned as more exciting updates are on the way.

