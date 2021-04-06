Finally, Call of Duty Mobile looks set to host a massive esports championship in 2021 following an official announcement on the game's official Twitter account. Although, there’s no information about the dates and venues for the championship, it's still something to get excited about.

The excited players have now got a chance to quench their thirst for a new competitive scene for Call of Duty: Mobile. Last year the game had hosted a World Championship with a whopping cash prize of $1 million USD and had sponsorships from huge brands including the likes of Sony.

???????? Calling all competitors from around the globe!

?Are you in? ?? Catch the full video here ????https://t.co/TdbnP7JTAL ???? Coming soon! #WeAreCODM pic.twitter.com/dpFdS27rqQ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 5, 2021

The previous tournament had multiple stages and each player had to play ten ranked matches to earn tournament points in order to be eligible for the qualifiers. The tournament’s initial stages were held entirely online. Whether or not that will be the case for the newly announced tournament, remains to be seen.

The debut world championship tournament for Call of Duty Mobile was abruptly stopped. The event was supposed to be held in Los Angeles, USA, but, due to the rising cases of Covid-19 and some unavoidable circumstances the tourney was halted and the rewards were distributed among the qualifiers instead.

Activision seems fully prepared to make their second esports championship a remarkable one. There’s also a YouTube channel ready to cover Call of Duty Mobile's esports scene. It is safe to say that the esports championship in 2021 will also be a massive one, just like the first one last year, given the enduring popularity of the game.

With such a short teaser and a partial announcement, the publishers will definitely have created hype among the players. Besides the trailer and the tweet, there’s no official news from the publisher’s side. But we'll be sure to keep you updated as and when we learn more.

Call of Duty Mobile is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

